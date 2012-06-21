(Adds details on market reaction)
HOUSTON, June 21 BP Plc's Whiting,
Indiana, refinery was operating at normal level following a
morning fire in a sulfur plant, a company spokesman said
The fire at the 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) plant was
extinguished about an hour after it broke out, but cash diesel
prices in the Chicago region jumped 4 cents on the news.
Two workers were taken to a Chicago hospital following the
fire for observation, said BP spokesman Scott Dean.
Whiting's 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit was shut
earlier this month for repairs, driving up product prices in the
Chicago area and weakening values for Canadian crude that feed
the plant.
