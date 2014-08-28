* BP says expects minimal impact from late Wednesday blaze
* One worker taken to area hospital, but later released
By Michael Hirtzer
WHITING, Ind., Aug 28 Wholesale gasoline prices
surged in Chicago on Thursday after a fire hit a piece of
equipment used to make gasoline at BP Plc's refinery in
nearby Whiting, Indiana, trade and industry sources said.
BP said the fire was extinguished at its biggest U.S. plant
and it expects little impact on production. The 413,500 barrel
per day (bpd) refinery, which BP spent $4 billion expanding to
handle more heavy Canadian crude, was still operating.
But gasoline prices rose as traders worried about Whiting,
the largest refinery in the U.S. Midwest. They said Chicago CBOB
gasoline traded at a 13.00 cent premium to October RBOB futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 5.50 cents per gallon
from Wednesday's finish.
Whiting Fire Chief Gus Danielides told Reuters the fire,
which was put out by BP's firefighters, appeared to have started
in a compressor the size of a large room.
Residents said they heard a loud boom just as the fire
started, prompting them to wonder if they should evacuate.
"The doors rattled and the TV shook a little bit," said
Jennifer Lopez, whose house sits about a mile from the plant.
"You don't know what's going to happen with so many oil tanks
nearby."
Trade and industry sources said the fire was confined to a
hydrotreater for a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking
unit (FCCU). Hydrotreaters, which use hydrogen to reduce sulfur
in motor fuels, normally have compressor equipment.
Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said the fire
hit a hydrotreater that removes sulfur from feedstock going to
the FCCU. Genscape does not monitor the hydrotreater, but based
its analysis on video of the fire from local television
stations.
Both FCCUs at the Whiting refinery appeared to be operating
normally, Genscape said. It said a blending oil unit appeared to
be shut. It went out of production at about 9 p.m. Wednesday
local time (0200 GMT Thursday) when fire broke out.
The blending unit also removes sulfur from distillate and
gas oil feeds, Genscape said. The FCCU refines gasoil into
gasoline.
BP did not specify which unit was affected by the blaze, but
said it was on the north end of the refinery.
There are two FCCUs at the refinery and two hydrotreaters.
One hydrotreater has a capacity of 105,000 bpd and the other
100,000 bpd. It was unclear if both FCCUs can get by with just
one hydrotreater. One of the FCCUs has a capacity of 110,000 bpd
and the other can process 65,000 bpd.
One worker was taken to an area hospital for treatment and
then released, the company said after the two-hour blaze.
BP said operations "were minimally impacted" and added that
"the refinery continues to produce products for customers."
In March, several barrels of oil leaked from the refinery
into Lake Michigan.
Small fires and other accidents at refineries are common,
said Daniel Horowitz, managing director for the U.S. Chemical
Safety Board. He said the board will follow up with BP, but is
unlikely to investigate a case that does not involve fatalities
or offsite damage.
The Whiting refinery, the seventh-largest refinery in the
United States and the largest outside of the Gulf Coast, is the
centerpiece of BP's shift to using more of the cheaper, heavy
Canadian crude oil from tar sands fields in Alberta.
In November, BP completed a revamp of the refinery to boost
intake of Canadian crude from 85,000 bpd to 350,000 bpd.
On July 29, BP's Chief Executive Bob Dudley said Whiting had
been refining 270,000 bpd in heavy crude oil in the second
quarter of this year and could likely run up to 300,000 bpd.
In 2005, an explosion at a BP refinery in Texas City, Texas,
killed 15 people. The company later sold that refinery.
(Additional reporting by Erwin Seba, Kristen Hays and Jessica
Resnick-Ault; Writing by Terry Wade, Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and David Gregorio)