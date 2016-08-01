(Adds company no comment)
HOUSTON Aug 1 BP Plc curtailed
production over the weekend on the 60,000 barrel-per-day (bpd)
reforming unit at the 413,500 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery for
repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.
A BP spokesman declined on Monday to discuss operations at
the Whiting refinery.
The reformer's cut production levels are having a "minimal
impact" on the refinery's overall production, the sources said.
The reformer, called Ultraformer 4, has failed to function at
expected levels since completing a 10-week overhaul in mid-June.
The company hopes to find the problem and repair it.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by W Simon and Bill Trott)