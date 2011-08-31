* Crude unit start moved back two months

* Project on track for completion in mid-2013

HOUSTON, Aug 31 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) has pushed back the start date for a replacement crude distillation unit at its 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery to October 2012 from August 2012, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The change in schedule for the crude unit will not delay completion of the Whiting refinery modernization project in mid-2013, according to the sources.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

The $4-billion project will not increase the capacity of the Whiting refinery, but will expand the types of crude oil it can refine and the amount of motor fuels it can make from cheaper heavy, sour crude oil like that produced in Canada's oil sands region.

A new gasoil hydrotreater and a coking unit will come on-line in mid-2013. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)