HOUSTON, Oct 30 BP Plc's ( BP.L )( BP.N ) 405,000-barrels-per-day Whiting, Indiana refinery reported flaring on Saturday, according to a notice the company filed with state and federal pollution regulators.

A copy of the notice posted on the U.S. National Response Center website said the cause of the flaring was unknown.

BP has said the refinery is scheduled to undergo a month-long planned overhaul in the fourth quarter of this year that will halve its crude intake while the work is under way.