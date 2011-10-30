HOUSTON, Oct 30 BP Plc's (BP.L)(BP.N)
405,000-barrels-per-day Whiting, Indiana refinery reported
flaring on Saturday, according to a notice the company filed
with state and federal pollution regulators.
A copy of the notice posted on the U.S. National Response
Center website said the cause of the flaring was unknown.
BP has said the refinery is scheduled to undergo a
month-long planned overhaul in the fourth quarter of this year
that will halve its crude intake while the work is under way.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)
