HOUSTON Oct 31 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery began overhauling a crude distillation unit on Saturday, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

BP has said the month-long planned overhaul will halve the Whiting refinery's crude intake while the work is under way. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)