HOUSTON Feb 6 BP Plc's 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana refinery returned a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit to production on Saturday, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The FCC was shut last week for repairs, trade sources told Reuters on Friday.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the Whiting refinery.

(Reporting By Erwin Seba)