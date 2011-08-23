HOUSTON Aug 23 A compressor upset at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana, happened before operators detected a chemical release at the plant early on Tuesday, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

The compressor was shut down and the upset caused no significant impact to production, the sources said. A company spokesman declined comment.

News website nwitimes.com reported that an on-site refinery spokesman said some contractors near the monitor that detected a hydrogen sulfide release were evacuated from the area. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)