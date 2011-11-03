HOUSTON Nov 3 The BP-Husky 131,400 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Toledo, Ohio, will undergo two minor overhauls in the fourth quarter that will cut refinery capacity to 93 percent of normal, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

One overhaul will last 14 days and another will last 25 days, the company said. The statement did not identify which units would be worked on.

The refinery is a joint venture between BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO), which operates the refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)