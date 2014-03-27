WASHINGTON, March 27 The two U.S. Senators on Thursday requested a meeting with BP after this week's oil spill into Lake Michigan from the company's Whiting, Indiana, refinery.

Senators Mark Kirk, a Republican and Dick Durbin, a Democrat, both from Illinois, asked for details on the cause of Monday's spill, an analysis of the impact of the refinery's production increase, and information on what is being done to prevent future spills.

"Given the Whiting refinery's recent expansion of its operations to double the amount of heavy oil sands being processed, this spill raises questions about the long-term safety and reliability of BP's new, expanded production," the senators wrote to John Minge, CEO, BP America Inc.

Between 9 and 18 barrels (378-756 gallons) of oil spilled into Lake Michigan after a malfunction, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)