(Updates with company statement)

Oct 11 Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 192,500 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery resumed normal operations on Tuesday after an Monday night sulfur plant malfunction, a company spokesman said.

"We came back on-line at about 12:30 a.m (local time 0530 GMT)," said Exxon spokesman Will Hinson. "The incident started about 8:30 p.m. Monday. The refinery is currently operating normally. There was no impact to production."

Exxon operates the refinery on the east side of New Orleans, which is a 50-50 joint venture with Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston)