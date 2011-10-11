(Updates with company statement)
Oct 11 Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 192,500 barrel per day
(bpd) joint-venture Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery resumed normal
operations on Tuesday after an Monday night sulfur plant malfunction, a
company spokesman said.
"We came back on-line at about 12:30 a.m (local time 0530 GMT)," said
Exxon spokesman Will Hinson. "The incident started about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The refinery is currently operating normally. There was no impact to
production."
Exxon operates the refinery on the east side of New Orleans, which is a
50-50 joint venture with Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston)