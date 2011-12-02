* Unplanned flaring at California refinery-filing

* More flaring due Dec 3 to Dec 9 - filing (Adds details)

Dec 2 Chevron (CVX.N) reported unplanned flaring at its 265,500 barrel-per-day refinery in El Segundo, California, in a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing with South Coast Air Quality Management District said the flaring began at 10:15 a.m. (local time) on Friday, and was to last until Saturday morning.

In a separate filing with the regulator, the company said flaring would occur from Dec.3 to Dec. 9 at the refinery.

A company spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman and Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)