* Restart responsible for Monday price drop -trade
* Unit was shut Oct 25 for repairs
(Updates with market reaction)
HOUSTON, Nov 15 A gasoline-producing fluid
catalytic cracking unit returned to production on Tuesday at
Chevron's 273,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area
refinery in El Segundo, California, according to sources
familiar with refinery operations.
A Chevron representative was unavailable to discuss
refinery operations.
West Coast refined products traders also said they
understood the unit was back in operation Tuesday morning
following a shutdown for repairs on Oct. 25.
"That's why gasoline went to hell in a handbasket yesterday
in Los Angeles market," said a trader who asked not to be
named.
Wholesale gasoline blended to meet California's strict
environmental standards for delivery anytime in November fell 4
cents to sell at 6.5-cent premium on top of the December RBOB
gasoline future contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange on
Monday.
California gasoline for delivery in fourth pipeline
shipment cycle in November fell 7 cents in the Los Angeles
market to finish at a 3.5-cent premium on top of December NYMEX
RBOB on Monday.
November gasoline is currently in the third pipeline
shipment cycle of the month.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)