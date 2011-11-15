* Restart responsible for Monday price drop -trade

* Unit was shut Oct 25 for repairs

(Updates with market reaction)

HOUSTON, Nov 15 A gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracking unit returned to production on Tuesday at Chevron's 273,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

A Chevron representative was unavailable to discuss refinery operations.

West Coast refined products traders also said they understood the unit was back in operation Tuesday morning following a shutdown for repairs on Oct. 25.

"That's why gasoline went to hell in a handbasket yesterday in Los Angeles market," said a trader who asked not to be named.

Wholesale gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards for delivery anytime in November fell 4 cents to sell at 6.5-cent premium on top of the December RBOB gasoline future contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Monday.

California gasoline for delivery in fourth pipeline shipment cycle in November fell 7 cents in the Los Angeles market to finish at a 3.5-cent premium on top of December NYMEX RBOB on Monday.

November gasoline is currently in the third pipeline shipment cycle of the month. (Reporting by Erwin Seba;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)