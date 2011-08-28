HOUSTON Aug 28 Chevron Corp's CVX.N 273,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, warned of planned flaring between Sunday and Tuesday, according to a notice the company filed with California pollution regulators.

No reason was given for the planned use of the refinery's safety flare system, but Chevron said in the filing there had not been a breakdown of the refinery's equipment. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by James Dalgleish)