UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HOUSTON Aug 28 Chevron Corp's CVX.N 273,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, warned of planned flaring between Sunday and Tuesday, according to a notice the company filed with California pollution regulators.
No reason was given for the planned use of the refinery's safety flare system, but Chevron said in the filing there had not been a breakdown of the refinery's equipment. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.