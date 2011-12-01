Dec 1 Chevron reported a power
outage resulting in emissions early Thursday at its
265,500-barrels-per-day refinery in El Segundo, California, in a
filing with state pollution regulators.
The operators were "trying to get the plants lined up," the
filing with California Emergency Management Agency said.
In a separate filing with the U.S. National Response Center,
the company reported an emergency shutdown at the refinery due
to high winds.
The filing did not specify which unit was shut but said the
unit was isolated.
