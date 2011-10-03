Oct 3 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) was set begin construction of a $1.4-billion base oil plant at its 330,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery on Monday, according to a local media report.

The long-planned project will provide 1,000 jobs during two years of construction that will boost motor oil output from the refinery, according to a report posted on the website of the Mississippi Press.

Chevron had not yet responded to a Reuters' request for comment.

Houston-based engineering company KBR Inc (KBR.N) is in charge of the construction. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)