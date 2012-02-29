HOUSTON Feb 29 Chevron Corp's 245,271 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Richmond, California, continued flaring on Wednesday morning due to a hydrogen plant malfunction, according to the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials Office.

A Chevron spokeswoman declined to discuss refinery operations.

A malfunction on the hydrogen plant triggered flaring at the refinery on Monday and resulted in reduced rates of feed to the plant, which provides hydrogen for fuel production and to reduce sulfur content in gasoline and diesel (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)