HOUSTON May 13 Chevron Corp's 245,271
barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in
Richmond, California, performed the planned shutdown of a unit
on Saturday, according to notices the refinery filled that day
with federal and California pollution regulators.
The shutdown triggered flaring at the refinery, according to
the notice filed with U.S. National Response Center.
Refineries most often carry out planned shutdowns of
refinery units to perform seasonal maintenance ahead of the
summer driving season.
The Richmond refinery is fourth San Francisco-area refinery
currently performing a planned overhaul.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)