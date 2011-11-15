* One worker sent to hospital with minor injuries
* SF Bay wholesale gasoline may rise on fire -trade
(Adds company comment, market reax, background)
HOUSTON Nov 15 A fire broke out and was
quickly extinguished Monday night in a crude distillation unit
at Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 245,271 barrel-per-day (bpd)
Richmond, California, refinery, according to notices the
refinery filed with state and federal pollution regulators.
Chevron spokesman Sean Comey confirmed there was a fire at
the refinery Monday night that sent a worker to a hospital with
minor injuries.
Comey did not identify the unit involved in the fire.
"We continue to supply products to our customers without
interruption," he said.
West Coast refined market traders said they understood the
fire was minor and the crude unit was returning to normal
operation on Monday morning.
"The San Francisco Bay wholesale gasoline market may firm
up on the psychological affect with Chevron not putting out the
full impact of the fire," said a trader who asked not to be
identified by name so as not to affect possible future dealings
with Chevron.
The fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. local time Monday
(0200 GMT Tuesday) as the crude unit was being started,
according to the notice filed with the California Emergency
Management Agency.
A crude distillation unit does the initial refining of
crude oil coming into a refinery and provides feedstock to all
other units at the refinery.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and NR Sethuraman in
Bangalore; editing by Jim Marshall)
(erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 0508; Reuters
Messaging: erwin.seba.reuters.com@reuters.net))