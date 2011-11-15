HOUSTON Nov 15 A fire broke out Monday night in a crude unit at Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 245,271 barrel-per-day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with California pollution regulators.

The fire broke out as the crude unit was being started, according to the notice filed with the California Emergency Management Agency.

The fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. local time Monday (0200 GMT Tuesday), according to the notice.