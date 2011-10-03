Oct 3 Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 245,271 barrel per day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery has begun overhauling a crude distillation unit and a lube oils plant, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

A Chevron representative did not immediately respond to requests for information about operations at the San Francisco Bay area refinery.

The overhaul was expected to last up 45 days, according to the sources. The crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil at the refinery and provides feedstock for all other units. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)