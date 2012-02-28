Feb 28 Chevron Corp reported flaring due to low feed rates at its 245,271 barrel-per-day Richmond, California refinery on Monday, according to a notice filed with the state pollution regulators.

The flaring, which led to sulfur dioxide emissions, did not involve injuries or any fatality, the filing with the California Emergency Management Agency said.