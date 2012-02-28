UPDATE 5-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
Feb 28 Chevron Corp reported flaring due to low feed rates at its 245,271 barrel-per-day Richmond, California refinery on Monday, according to a notice filed with the state pollution regulators.
The flaring, which led to sulfur dioxide emissions, did not involve injuries or any fatality, the filing with the California Emergency Management Agency said. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: koustav.samanta.reuters.com@reuters.net)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 16 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out a vision on Thursday of his company serving as a bulwark against rising isolationism, writing in a letter to users that the company's platform could be the "social infrastructure" for the globe.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 Walt Disney Co and major retailers will release the galaxy's newest "Star Wars" toys at a Sept. 1 midnight event ahead of the holiday debut of the next film in the saga, "The Last Jedi," company executives told Reuters.