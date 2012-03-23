HOUSTON Mar 23 Citgo Petroleum Corp's
PDVSAC.UL 163,000-barrel-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas,
refinery reported a process leak that triggered an alarm in the
refinery's East Plant on Friday, according to a notice filed
with Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning- Committee.
Similar notices filed earlier this month have indicated
releases from the refinery's hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit,
which was shut between March 6 and 12 following a March 5
release that forced nearby residents to remain indoors and has
triggered investigations of process safety management at the
refinery by two federal agencies.
Friday's leak lasted for 6 minutes before the all-clear was
sounded, according to the Local Emergency Planning Committee.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley)