By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Sept 7 The U.S. Justice Department has
recommended that Citgo Petroleum Corp pay a fine of
at least $2 million and serve five years on probation under a
court-appointed supervisor for criminal violations of the
federal Clean Air Act, according to court documents filed this
week.
A federal judge is scheduled to begin weighing Citgo's
punishment next week for violations of the Clean Air Act and the
Migratory Bird Treaty Act at its 163,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Corpus Christi refinery. A federal jury found Citgo guilty of
the violations in 2007.
As part of the sentencing recommendations, the Justice
Department said the fine was a small portion of $1.157 billion
Citgo had earned at the Corpus Christi refinery during the 10
years it was charged with environmental violations.
"The evidence (presented during the sentencing hearing) will
also establish that Citgo has continued to commit multiple
environmental and worker safety violations, both before and
after its conviction, and up until the past summer," according
to a Justice Department memo explaining the recommended sentence
filed with the court.
Citgo, in a statement, declined to comment on the sentencing
recommendation, but said the company "will continue to strive to
exceed industry standards and maintain one of the best safety
records in the industry."
In 2009, BP Plc paid a $50 million fine and was
sentenced to three years probation for an environmental
violation found in the deadly 2005 explosion at its refinery in
Texas City, Texas. The explosion killed 15 workers and injured
180 people.
U.S. Judge John Rainey, who presided over the 2007 trial,
will decide Citgo's punishment after the sentencing hearing next
week in Corpus Christi.
Among the matters the Justice Department will ask Rainey to
consider are a July 2009 alkylation unit explosion and fire that
the U.S. Chemical Safety Board found was "a significant
near-miss" for a widespread release of toxic hydroflouric acid
vapor into Corpus Christi, a city of 300,000 residents.
Also this week, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health
Administration issued a citation to Citgo for alleged serious
violations on the same alkylation unit, including failing to
correct deficiencies on the unit equipment.
In March, a flange failed on the alkylation unit releasing
as much as 500 pounds of hydrofluoric acid and forcing nearby
residents to remain indoors to prevent exposure to the toxic
vapor.
Hydrofluoric acid can cause severe burns and damage the
eyes, lungs and heart in humans.
In a statement, Citgo said the company appreciated OSHA's
evaluation and was reviewing the findings.
"CITGO embraces a culture of safety that is reflected in
everything we and our employees do," according to the statement.
"We are proud of our record and of the important role our
refineries play in providing good jobs and much needed tax
revenue for the communities they serve, including Corpus
Christi."
The OSHA violations could cost Citgo $66,500 in fines.
The Chemical Safety Board has started an investigation of
the March release from the alkylation unit.
Citgo is the U.S. refining subsidiary of Venezuela's
national oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA.
A hydrogen fluoride alkylation unit uses hydrofluoric acid
to convert refining by-products into octane-boosting additives
for gasoline.