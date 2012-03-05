NEW YORK, March 5 Citgo Petroleum will perform planned maintenance on units at its 167,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Lemont, Illinois, in April, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

The turnaround will bring a crude unit and coker offline and could last from four to six weeks, according to the sources.

A company representative declined to disclose Citgo's maintenance schedule. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)