July 30 Citgo Petroleum Corp reported a unit shutdown after an upset at its 167,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lemont, Illinois that led to flaring late Friday, according to a notice filed with state pollution regulators.

The unit was shut down, Citgo stated in its filing with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency said.

Citgo is the U.S. refining subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

