HOUSTON, Aug 14 Citgo Petroleum Corp's 167,000-barrels-per-day Lemont, Illinois refinery was repairing flare gas recovery equipment on Friday, according to a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

Flare gas recovery equipment captures gases that would normally be burned off by a refinery's safety flare system and recycles those gases into the refinery.

Citgo is the U.S. refining and marketing subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned national oil company PDVSA.