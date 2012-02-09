NEW YORK Feb 9 A brief fire on Wednesday at Korea National Oil Corp's 115,000 barrel per day refinery in Come by Chance, Newfoundland shut its platformer but all other major processing units are operating.

"The refinery's platformer is shutdown for the next few days, while all other major processing units remain in operation," said Gloria Warren-Slade, a spokeswoman for the refinery on Thursday.

A platformer is used to add octane to gasoline and other products. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)