CALGARY, Alberta Aug 17 Production has yet to return to full rates at Korea National Oil Corp's [KOILC.UL] Come By Chance, Newfoundland, refinery, following extended maintenance, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The company is not disclosing when the plant will get back to its 115,000 barrel a day capacity, spokeswoman Gloria Slade said in an email.

It restarted operations last weekend following a turnaround that began in May. It had initially expected to resume production in the first week of August. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)