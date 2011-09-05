HOUSTON, Sept 5 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) 247,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Belle Chasse, Louisiana, refinery reported an equipment failure on Sunday, according to a notice filed with state and federal regulators.

The refinery reported "an equipment malfunction on a process unit while running at very low rates due to Tropical Storm Lee," according to the notice posted with the U.S. National Response Center.

On its website, Conoco said Lee had "no impact on operations." (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)