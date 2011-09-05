HOUSTON, Sept 5 ConocoPhillips (COP.N)
247,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Belle Chasse, Louisiana, refinery
reported an equipment failure on Sunday, according to a notice
filed with state and federal regulators.
The refinery reported "an equipment malfunction on a
process unit while running at very low rates due to Tropical
Storm Lee," according to the notice posted with the U.S.
National Response Center.
On its website, Conoco said Lee had "no impact on
operations."
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)