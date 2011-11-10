(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

Nov 10 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) reported an unplanned flaring at the Carson plant of its 139,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Los Angeles, California, in a filing with state regulators on Thursday.

The flaring occurred between 1:25 pm and 5.00 pm local time, a filing with South Coast Air Quality Management District said.

Conoco's Los Angeles refinery is composed of two linked facilities located roughly five miles apart in Carson and Wilmington. Carson processes crude oil, and Wilmington upgrades the products.

A company spokesman declined to comment on the incident. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)