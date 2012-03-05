Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
March 5 ConocoPhillips' 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery will be shut by the weekend for a plantwide overhaul scheduled to last up to 45 days, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
Gasoline premiums in the Los Angeles spot market jumped 10 cents on Monday due to the planned work coming at the same time BP Plc's 225,000-bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery is shut for repairs.
A Conoco spokesman declined to discuss the refinery's maintenance schedule. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.