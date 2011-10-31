HOUSTON Oct 31 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said operations were routine at its 238,000 barrel per day (bpd) Linden, New Jersey, refinery following a weekend snowstorm that cut power and dumped over two feet of snow in some areas of the U.S. Northeast.

Hess Corp (HES.N) said on Sunday that operations at its 70,000 bpd refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey were unaffected by the storm.