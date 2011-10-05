Oct 5 A crude distillation unit (CDU) at ConocoPhillips' 198,400-barrel-per-day refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, is down for work until first week of November, a source familiar with refinery operations said.

ConocoPhillips had said on Tuesday that a planned maintenance is underway at the refinery. (Reporting by Janet McGurty in New York and additional reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)