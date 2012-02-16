HOUSTON Feb 16 ConocoPhillips'
120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery began a
planned overhaul on Thursday that includes the refinery's
hydrogen plant, according to the Contra Costa County Hazardous
Materials Office.
The refinery also filed a notice of a planned shutdown at
San Francisco Bay-area refinery with the California Emergency
Management Agency on Thursday. The shutdown is expected to last
five weeks, according to the Contra Costa County agency.
A Conoco representative was not immediately available to
discuss refinery operations.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba)