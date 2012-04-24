HOUSTON, April 24 ConocoPhillips' 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Rodeo, California, was performing planned maintenance on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

California-blend gasoline was up 6 cents a gallon in the San Francisco spot market due to work under way at the Rodeo refinery, traders said.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental guidelines sold at 17 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline in San Francisco. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)