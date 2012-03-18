HOUSTON, March 18 ConocoPhillips' 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery reported flaring on Friday to California pollution regulators, according to a notice the refinery filed with the California Emergency Management Agency.

The Rodeo refinery began a planned overhaul earlier this month, the company said on March 6.

Refineries activate their safety flares to burn off hydrocarbons that cannot be processed normally due to a malfunction or planned maintenance. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)