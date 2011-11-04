* Fire broke out in coke Thursday morning

HOUSTON Nov 3 Operations at ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 120,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery were unaffected by a Thursday morning fire in a pit where petroleum coke is dumped, a company spokeswoman said.

Conoco reported the fire to the Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials office on Thursday morning.

"There was no disruption of our operations," said Conoco spokeswoman Romelia Hinojosa in a statement.

Conoco told Contra Costa officials that the refinery's in-house fire department was able to battle the blaze.

A coke pit is where petroleum coke, a coal substitute made from residual crude oil, is dumped after being produced in a delayed coking unit. Residual crude oil is the remainder of a barrel of crude that cannot be refined into fuel. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)