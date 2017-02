(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to )

Feb 16 ConocoPhillips said on Thursday planned maintenance was underway at its 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery.

The refiner did not give details on specific units involved and the duration of the work.

The overhaul, that includes the refinery's hydrogen plant, was expected to last five weeks, according to the Contra Costa County agency. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)