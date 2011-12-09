(Adds details)

Dec 9 ConocoPhillips warned of excess opacity on Friday at its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, according to a filing with state regulators.

"Maintenance personnel will work to minimize the duration and intensity of the opacity event," the company said in a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Due to elevated opacity, the refinery will have to manually operate the rappers on an electrostatic precipitator(ESP), the filing added.

The filing identified the Unit 27 precipitator flue gas stack as the source of emissions which will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time on Friday.

Though the Sweeny refinery mainly processes heavy, high-sulfur crude, it also refines light, low-sulfur crude. Refinery facilities include fluid catalytic cracking, delayed coking, alkylation, a continuous regeneration reformer and hydrodesulfurization units.

