Nov 23 ConocoPhillips reported a co-generation unit shutdown due to an upset at its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The filing, made on Wednesday, said the units were being brought back online.

A separate filing by ChevronPhillip, jointly owned by Conoco and Chevron, also reported a unit upset at the neighbouring petrochemical facility.

Though the Sweeny refinery mainly processes heavy, high-sulfur crude, it also refines light, low-sulfur crude. Refinery facilities include fluid catalytic cracking, delayed coking, alkylation, a continuous regeneration reformer and hydrodesulfurization units.