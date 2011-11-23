BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
Nov 23 ConocoPhillips reported a co-generation unit shut due to an upset at its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
The filing, made on Wednesday, said the units were being brought back online. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement