Oct 20 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas was operating under routine conditions.

A company spokeswoman added the refinery experienced a power blip and not a plant-wide outage.

On Wednesday, Conoco had reported the restart of several units at the refinery, following a power disruption a day earlier [ID:nL3E7LJ2SC]. (Reporting by Antonita Madonna Devotta; Editing by Alden Bentley)