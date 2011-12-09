Dec 9 ConocoPhillips warned of excess opacity on Friday at its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, according to a filing with state regulators.

"Maintenance personnel will work to minimize the duration and intensity of the opacity event," the company said in a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to ) (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)