Sept 16 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) restarted a hydrogen compressor after it tripped Thursday at its 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sweeny, Texas, according to a filing with state pollution regulators Friday.

The filing with the Texas Department of Environmental Quality said the compressor tripped due to a false high level in the knockout drum.

The filing also identified the hydrogen purification unit as one of the sources of emissions. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore)