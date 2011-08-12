Aug 12 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) reported a snag in alkylation unit 30 at its 247,000 barrel-per-day Sweeny, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

"One of the two air blowers on the flare tripped causing the flare stack to smoke intermittently," the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

Troubleshooting began immediately and replacement of one of the malfunctioning blower is currently under way, the filing added. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)