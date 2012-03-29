BRIEF-BMTC Group reports qtrly EPS $0.47
* Announces financial results for its year ended December 31st, 2016
March 29 ConocoPhillips on Thursday reported an unit upset at its 239,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) Westlake, Louisiana refinery, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
The incident, which happened on Wednesday, triggered sulfur dioxide emissions at the refinery, the filing said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
* Announces financial results for its year ended December 31st, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Received authorization to proceed from Airbus Defence and space; full contract expected to be valued in excess of ca$3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: