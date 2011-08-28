HOUSTON Aug 28 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) 139,000 barrel per day Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, warned of planned flaring on Sunday, according to a notice filed with state pollution regulators.

The notice did not say why the refinery planned to use its safety flare system, but said the flaring was not due an equipment breakdown. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by James Dalgleish)