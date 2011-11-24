Tesla may launch in India this summer - Musk
Feb 8 Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
Nov 24 A wet gas compressor tripped out of production on Wednesday at ConocoPhillips (COP.N) joint-venture 306,000 barrel per day (bpd) Wood River, Illinois, refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed with Illinois pollution regulators.
The malfunction triggered flaring and the release of sulfur dioxide from the refinery, according to the notice filed with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO). (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Bernard Orr)
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 8 In theory, a European energy market for weather derivatives should thrive in a region with seasonal changes, but bourses Nasdaq and EEX have seen little demand for wind power contracts launched in 2015, industry experts said.
* Anti-dumping duties up to 64.9 pct, for subsidies up to 11.5 pct (Adds more on EU-China relations)