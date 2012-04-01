HOUSTON, April 1 ConocoPhillips' 356,000
barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Wood River,
Illinois, reported a gasoline unit malfunction on Saturday,
according to a notice the refinery filed with Illinois pollution
regulators.
The malfunction in a wet gas compressor on a
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit triggered
flaring at the refinery. A refinery's safety flare is activated
when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally through refining
units.
The Wood River refinery is a joint venture between Conoco
and Cenovus Energy Inc.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Gary Crosse)